Tokyo stocks snap 4-day rally as gains locked in after 33-yr highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower Wednesday to snap a four-day winning streak, as investors locked in technology and other share gains a day after both the Nikkei and Topix indexes notched 33-year highs.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 593.04 points, or 1.82 percent, from Tuesday to 31,913.74. The broader Topix index was down 29.98 points, or 1.34 percent, at 2,206.30.

Decliners were led by machinery, electric appliance and pharmaceutical issues.