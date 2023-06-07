Baseball: Ohtani hits 16th home run as Angels rally to beat Cubs

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit his 16th home run as the Los Angeles Angels came from behind to win 7-4 Tuesday against fellow Japanese Seiya Suzuki’s Chicago Cubs.

Trailing 4-0 in the fourth inning, Ohtani lined a pitch off Hayden Wesneski that Suzuki just missed catching in right. Originally ruled a triple, the play was reviewed and ruled to have struck above Angel Stadium’s yellow home run line.

The Angels two-way star batted second as the designated hitter and went 1-for-2 while drawing two walks. He scored the go-ahead run in the Angels’ five-run fifth on a Matt Thaiss two-run single. Suzuki went 1-for...