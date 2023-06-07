Tennis: Kato puts aside controversy, advances to mixed doubles final

Newsfrom Japan

Miyu Kato shrugged off the controversy surrounding her this week as she and German partner Tim Puetz reached the French Open mixed doubles final, overcoming Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi and Dutchman Matwe Middelkoop 7-5, 6-0 Wednesday in their semifinal. The match came three days after Kato and Sutjiadi, her women's doubles partner, controversially defaulted a match when a ball Kato casually hit to the opposite end of the court between points at Roland Garros struck a ball girl and left her in tears. On Tuesday, the Professional Tennis Players Association called the decision to default the pair...