China, Russia conduct another joint flight, irks Japan

Newsfrom Japan

China and Russia carried out a joint aerial patrol over the western Pacific on Wednesday, the Chinese Defense Ministry said, a day after their bombers flew together over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. The series of joint flights held amid increased military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow stirred worries in Tokyo, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno calling them "a grave security concern" as they are intended to be "a clear show of force" toward Japan. On Tuesday, Japan's Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets in response to four Chinese and Russian bombers jo...