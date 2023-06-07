Baseball: Walker leads Giants run stampede against Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

Adam Walker had five hits, drove in three and scored three for the Central League’s Yomiuri Giants in a 10-0 interleague win Wednesday over the two-time defending Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes.

Giants right-hander Shosei Togo (7-1) scattered six hits and four walks over seven innings after going to the mound in the first inning at Kyocera Dome Osaka with a 1-0 lead.

Walker tripled in the second, and with Yomiuri leading 1-0 in the fourth, he got a gift when left fielder Keita Nakagawa lost a pop up in shallow left field and let it drop for an RBI single.

His fifth home run of the seas...