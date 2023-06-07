Football: 4th-tier club knocks 1st-division Gamba from Emperor’s Cup

Newsfrom Japan

J-League first-division strugglers Gamba Osaka were handed a humiliating second-round exit from the Emperor’s Cup on Wednesday, 2-1 at home against fourth-tier Kochi United.

Forward Kokoro Kobayashi put the visitors ahead at Osaka’s Panasonic Stadium in the fourth minute, before the Japan Football League club went up 2-0 on a 41st-minute own goal. The hosts got a goal back through Genta Miura in the final minutes.

“Our guys love soccer and are aspiring for promotion to the (J-League) J3,” said manager Takafumi Yoshimoto. “They fought tenaciously to the end.”

Like his players, who balance day j...