Football: 4th-tier club knocks 1st-division Gamba from Emperor’s Cup
Newsfrom JapanSports
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
J-League first-division strugglers Gamba Osaka were handed a humiliating second-round exit from the Emperor’s Cup on Wednesday, 2-1 at home against fourth-tier Kochi United.
Forward Kokoro Kobayashi put the visitors ahead at Osaka’s Panasonic Stadium in the fourth minute, before the Japan Football League club went up 2-0 on a 41st-minute own goal. The hosts got a goal back through Genta Miura in the final minutes.
“Our guys love soccer and are aspiring for promotion to the (J-League) J3,” said manager Takafumi Yoshimoto. “They fought tenaciously to the end.”
Like his players, who balance day j...