Japan’s Jan.-March GDP growth revised up to 2.7%
Japan’s economic growth in the January-March period was revised upward to an annualized real 2.7 percent from 1.6 percent reported earlier, the Cabinet Office said Thursday.
Real gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, increased 0.7 percent on a quarterly basis, an upgrade from growth of 0.4 percent.
GDP is the total value of goods and services produced in a country.