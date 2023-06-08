Japan logs 1.9 trillion yen current account surplus in April

Newsfrom Japan

Japan posted a current account surplus of 1.90 trillion yen ($13.6 billion) in April, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.

Among key components of the current account, the country reported a goods trade deficit of 113.1 billion yen and a services trade deficit of 646.5 billion yen, according to the ministry’s preliminary data.

Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, posted a surplus of 3.07 trillion yen.