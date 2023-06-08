Tokyo stocks open higher on dip-buying, yen’s weakness

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, helped by buying on dips following a sharp decline the previous day, with a slight weakening of the yen against the U.S. dollar also boosting exporter issues.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 39.09 points, or 0.12 percent, from Wednesday to 31,952.83. The broader Topix index was up 6.56 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,212.86.

Gainers included electric power and gas, oil and coal product, and mining issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 139.90-93 yen compared with 140.11-21 yen in New York and 139.43-45 yen in To...