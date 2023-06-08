Tokyo stocks lower in morning on weak tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly lower Thursday morning, weighed down by technology shares after their U.S. counterparts dropped overnight on the back of the Bank of Canada’s surprise decision to raise interest rates.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 42.51 points, or 0.13 percent, from Wednesday to 31,871.23. The broader Topix index was down 1.03 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,205.27.

Decliners were led by precision instrument, information and communication and service issues.