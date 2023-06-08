Cambodia begins building second expressway with assistance from China

Newsfrom Japan

Cambodia has begun building its second expressway, linking Phnom Penh to the Vietnam border, with assistance from China, the country’s largest investor.

The 135-kilometer-long highway is a joint project between Cambodia and China Road and Bridge Corp., a Chinese state-owned enterprise, according to the government.

The company also built Cambodia’s first expressway, which connects Phnom Penh to the southern port city of Sihanoukville.

Prime Minister Hun Sen attended the second highway’s groundbreaking ceremony in Kandal Province, near the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, on Wednesday and expressed...