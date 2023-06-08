Tokyo stocks end lower as gains locked in, tech shares fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday as investors continued to lock in gains after recent market surges, with technology shares leading the decline amid caution over U.S. interest rate hikes.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 272.47 points, or 0.85 percent, from Wednesday at 31,641.27. The broader Topix index finished 14.80 points, or 0.67 percent, lower at 2,191.50.

Decliners were led by precision instrument, information and communication, and real estate issues.