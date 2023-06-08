China envoy airs concern over U.S. “de-risking” policy
Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng expressed concern Wednesday over the U.S. policy to de-risk from China, saying it will harm the China-U.S. relationship, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said.
U.S. President Joe Biden has underlined the need to de-risk and diversify his country’s relationship with China, rather than “de-coupling” from the world’s second-largest economy. He and other Group of Seven leaders also mentioned de-risking in their joint statement following a summit in Hiroshima in May.
Xie, who arrived in Washington late last month, said at an event hosted by the U.S....