Tennis: Controversy-hit Kato, Puetz win French Open mixed doubles

Japan’s Miyu Kato and her German partner Tim Puetz claimed the French Open mixed doubles title Thursday by grinding out a 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 final win over Bianca Andreescu of Canada and Michael Venus of New Zealand.

Kato, whose default in her women’s doubles third-round match for accidentally hitting a ball girl with a ball caused a wide-ranging stir that led to the Professional Tennis Players Association declaring it “unfair,” ended her tournament on a high after coming from behind at Roland Garros’ Court Philippe-Chatrier.

It was the second straight year a Japanese woman had won the French Open...