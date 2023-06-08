Baseball: Kobukata sayonara homer lifts Eagles over Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Light-hitting Hiroto Kobukata’s three-run ninth-inning home run brought the Pacific League’s last-place Rakuten Eagles from behind in a 6-4 walk-off win over the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers in interleague play Thursday.

Hanshin closer Atsuki Yuasa (0-1) issued a pair of one-out walks, but was one out from securing the save at Rakuten Mobile Park Miyagi, when Kobukata pulled his first pitch just over the wall in right to end it. The homer was the 11th of Kobukata’s four-year pro career.

“Even though we haven’t been winning much, the fans’ support has given us strength through it all,”...