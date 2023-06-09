Tokyo stocks surge as rising jobless claims fuel U.S. rate pause hope

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks surged Friday morning, with the Nikkei index rising more than 500 points, propelled by Wall Street gains overnight after an increase in U.S. weekly jobless claims renewed hopes interest rate hikes will slow in the country.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 508.49 points, or 1.61 percent, from Thursday to 32,149.76. The broader Topix index was up 27.39 points, or 1.25 percent, at 2,218.89.

Gainers were led by wholesale trade, pharmaceutical and electric power and gas issues.