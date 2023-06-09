Gov't to request Tokyo area to save power again this summer

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government decided Friday to request households and businesses in the Tokyo area to save electricity in July and August, with the supply-demand balance forecast to become tight in the area this summer. The reserve power capacity ratio in the metropolitan area in July could drop to 3.1 percent, slightly above the lowest level for maintaining a stable supply, if a once-in-a-decade level of extreme heat grips the region served by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., the industry ministry said. Since electricity demand could swing about 3 percent from the anticipated level, it ...