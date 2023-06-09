Tennis: Kato meets ball girl at center of French Open controversy

Newsfrom Japan

French Open mixed doubles champion Miyu Kato on Friday posted a photo on Twitter taken with the girl she accidentally hit with a ball during a match that resulted in Kato’s pair being expelled from the women’s doubles draw.

“I’m glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this,” Kato tweeted in English as they posed smiling and the girl holding a gift from the player.

“I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best!”

On Sunday, while the ball was not in play during her...