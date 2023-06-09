Tennis: Kato meets ball girl at center of French Open controversy

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

French Open mixed doubles champion Miyu Kato on Friday posted a photo on Twitter taken with the girl she accidentally hit with a ball during a match that resulted in Kato’s pair being expelled from the women’s doubles draw.

“I’m glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this,” Kato tweeted in English as they posed smiling and the girl holding a gift from the player.

“I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best!”

On Sunday, while the ball was not in play during her...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Tennis