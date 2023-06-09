Baseball: Wada, Kai lead Hawks past Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Tsuyoshi Wada tied the record for interleague pitching wins and SoftBank Hawks catcher Takuya Kai backed him with four RBIs in Friday's 5-1 interleague win over the Yomiuri Giants. The 42-year-old Wada (5-1) allowed a run over 5-2/3 innings at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome, while Kai opened the scoring with a three-run second-inning home run, his fourth and singled in a run in the eighth to make it 4-1. Kazuma Okamoto accounted for the Giants' run with his Central League-leading 14th home run. Kensuke Kondo hit his seventh home run for the Hawks in the seventh. The win was Wada's 27th in interleague p...