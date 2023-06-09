Baseball: Wada, Kai lead Hawks past Giants

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Tsuyoshi Wada tied the record for interleague pitching wins and SoftBank Hawks catcher Takuya Kai backed him with four RBIs in Friday's 5-1 interleague win over the Yomiuri Giants. The 42-year-old Wada (5-1) allowed a run over 5-2/3 innings at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome, while Kai opened the scoring with a three-run second-inning home run, his fourth and singled in a run in the eighth to make it 4-1. Kazuma Okamoto accounted for the Giants' run with his Central League-leading 14th home run. Kensuke Kondo hit his seventh home run for the Hawks in the seventh. The win was Wada's 27th in interleague p...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News