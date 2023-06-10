Double trouble: Rubber ducks come back to Hong Kong waters

Newsfrom Japan

Two giant inflatable rubber ducks are making a splash in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor, marking the return of an art installation last seen in the city's waters a decade ago. The pair of yellow ducks, titled "Double Ducks" and themed on the classic bathtub toy, was created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman. He has taken his installation on a world tour since launching it in the Netherlands in 2007. The 2013 edition in Hong Kong featured a single duck 16.5 meters in height. The current ducks measure a more impressive 18 meters each. Project organizer AllRightsReserved in a press release said havi...