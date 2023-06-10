URGENT: One of Tokyo's Haneda airport's runways closed after airplane contact
One of Tokyo's Haneda airport's runways was closed Saturday following a report that two airplanes came into contact, the Japanese transport ministry said. Haneda airport has four runways but the incident, which involved planes from Thai Airways and Taiwan's Eva Airways, took place on a taxiway, according to the ministry.