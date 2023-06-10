Baseball: Padres power Darvish to 100th MLB win

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish became the second Japanese pitcher after Hideo Nomo with 100 MLB wins Friday despite a less-than-stellar effort in the San Diego Padres' 9-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies. The Padres spotted Darvish (5-4) an early 6-0 lead at Coors Field, and the right-hander allowed four runs on five hits and four walks over 5-1/3 innings while striking out six. Darvish expressed appreciation for those who made his milestone possible. "I piled these (wins up) along with many teammates on a number of teams," he said. "I'm deeply grateful to them." Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in San Diego's...