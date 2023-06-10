Tennis: Nishikori to play in Puerto Rico in return from injury

Former world No. 4 tennis player Kei Nishikori is set to return to competition at the Caribbean Open, an ATP Challenger Tour event, starting Monday in Puerto Rico, his management firm said. The 33-year-old Japanese, who last played on the ATP Tour in October 2021, has been out of the world rankings since mid-October due to his long injury layoff. Nishikori underwent hip surgery in January last year and then hurt his right ankle while still rehabilitating.
