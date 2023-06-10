Baseball: Swallows' Ishikawa retakes Japan's interleague wins record

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Forty-three-year-old Masanori Ishikawa won his 28th career interleague victory Saturday when the Central League's Yakult Swallows beat the Pacific League's Seibu Lions 2-0. Less than 24 hours after 42-year-old SoftBank Hawks southpaw Tsuyoshi Wada tied him with 27 wins in interleague, Ishikawa (2-3) allowed three hits over 5-2/3 innings and left Belluna Dome's mound with a 1-0 lead. "I saw Wada's game. He is still throwing amazing pitches that I couldn't come close to throwing," said Ishikawa. "I just tried to keep the ball low today, and tried to get ground balls, and keep the leadoff hitters...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News