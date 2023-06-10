Baseball: Swallows' Ishikawa retakes Japan's interleague wins record

Newsfrom Japan

Forty-three-year-old Masanori Ishikawa won his 28th career interleague victory Saturday when the Central League's Yakult Swallows beat the Pacific League's Seibu Lions 2-0. Less than 24 hours after 42-year-old SoftBank Hawks southpaw Tsuyoshi Wada tied him with 27 wins in interleague, Ishikawa (2-3) allowed three hits over 5-2/3 innings and left Belluna Dome's mound with a 1-0 lead. "I saw Wada's game. He is still throwing amazing pitches that I couldn't come close to throwing," said Ishikawa. "I just tried to keep the ball low today, and tried to get ground balls, and keep the leadoff hitters...