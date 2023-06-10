Football: Miyaichi strikes late as Marinos come back to beat Reysol

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan forward Ryo Miyaichi struck deep into injury time to give defending champions Yokohama F Marinos a 4-3 comeback win against J-League first-division strugglers Kashiwa Reysol on Saturday. The 30-year-old, who returned two weeks ago from a knee injury that cut short his 2022 season, broke the deadlock with a deflected shot from close range in the 97th minute at Nissan Stadium, securing a fourth straight win for manager Kevin Muscat's side. Dutch forward Jay-Roy Grot's first J1 goal had put the visitors on course for a 3-2 upset before Anderson Lopes equalized with his second goal of...