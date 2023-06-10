Tennis: Oda wins French Open, sets Grand Slam wheelchair record

Newsfrom Japan

Seventeen-year-old Tokito Oda of Japan won the French Open men's wheelchair tennis singles title Saturday, making him the category's youngest Grand Slam champion in history. Oda defeated top-seeded Alfie Hewett of Britain 6-1, 6-4. Earlier in the day, Diede De Groot of the Netherlands defeated Japan's Yui Kamiji 6-2, 6-0 in the women's wheelchair singles final.