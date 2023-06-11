Baseball: Senga gets 6th win, Ohtani hits 18th homer

Newsfrom Japan

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga earned his sixth win after throwing seven solid innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, while Shohei Ohtani hit his 18th home run of the season in the Los Angeles Angels' 6-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Senga (6-3) allowed an unearned run and two hits while striking out six and walking four in the Mets' 5-1 victory at PNC Park in Pittsburgh that snapped their seven-game losing streak. The Pirates tied the score 1-1 in the fourth on two defensive miscues in the Mets' infield, but Mark Canha doubled in two runs in the seventh and added an RBI doubl...