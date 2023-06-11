Football: Patric double gives Kyoto 3-1 win over Niigata

Newsfrom Japan

Veteran forward Patric scored twice after coming off the bench in the second half to spearhead Kyoto Sanga to a 3-1 win over Albirex Niigata in the J-League first division Sunday. The 35-year-old Brazilian journeyman beat Albirex keeper Ryosuke Kojima from the left of the box for a 2-1 lead in the 75th minute at Niigata's Denka Big Swan Stadium, then doubled the margin from the penalty spot five minutes later. "I was able to score my first goal because our pressure on their defensive players got us the ball," said Patric, who took his tally to seven J1 goals. "I want to build on today's victor...