Baseball: Yamaguchi hits grand slam, Sasaki fans 10 in Marines’ win

Koki Yamaguchi hit a grand slam to back pitching sensation Roki Sasaki as the Lotte Marines held on for a 6-5 win over the Hiroshima Carp in an interleague game Sunday.

Sasaki (5-1) struck out 10 in seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits and walking one at Zozo Marine Stadium in Chiba, near Tokyo. The 21-year-old right-hander left with a four-run lead, and his fastball clocked as high as 165 kilometers (102.5 miles) per hour.

Yamaguchi’s grand slam off Takumi Kurohara (0-1) put the Pacific League-leading Marines up 4-0 in the third. Katsuya Kakunaka added a two-run double for Lotte two ...