Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, supported by advances on Wall Street late last week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 152.97 points, or 0.47 percent, from Friday to 32,418.14. The broader Topix index was up 11.06 points, or 0.50 percent, at 2,235.38.

Gainers included pharmaceutical, textile and apparel, and pulp and paper issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 139.35-38 yen compared with 139.29-39 yen in New York and 139.55-57 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0748-0752 and 149.77-86 yen against $1.0744-0754 and 149.76-86...