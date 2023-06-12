Tokyo stocks rise on Wall St. gains ahead of U.S. Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday, supported by advances on Wall Street late last week, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates and other upcoming major central bank meetings. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 220.39 points, or 0.68 percent, from Friday to 32,485.56. The broader Topix index was up 15.53 points, or 0.70 percent, at 2,239.85. Gainers included textile and apparel, precision instrument and pharmaceutical issues.