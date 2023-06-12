Baseball: Ohtani gets 3 hits, Angels take series vs. Mariners

Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-5 with three singles and Zach Neto homered twice to take the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Ohtani singled to right three times and scored a run at Angel Stadium, extending his hitting streak to a season-high eight games. The two-way star has had at least three hits in a game three times already in June. The Angels got a pair of solo home runs from Neto and three RBIs from Matt Thaiss. They built a 6-0 lead over the first three innings en route to winning the rubber game of the three-game series. At Yankee Stadium, Boston Red Sox l...
