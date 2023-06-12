Tokyo stocks end higher on optimism before Fed, central bank meetings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday, with positive investor sentiment remaining strong ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates and other upcoming major central bank meetings. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 168.83 points, or 0.52 percent, from Friday to 32,434.00. The broader Topix index finished 14.45 points, or 0.65 percent, higher at 2,238.77, its highest close since Aug. 1, 1990. Gainers were led by precision instrument, pharmaceutical and pulp and paper issues.