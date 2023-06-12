Japan aims to exempt 25 security-sensitive tech areas from disclosure

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government wants to exempt information on patented technology items in 25 sectors, such as those for hypersonic and stealth flight, from being disclosed to beef up the country’s economic security, officials said Monday.

In a draft plan presented at a panel meeting, the government also outlined the types of infrastructure projects it will screen in 14 key sectors, including the utility industry, to bolster its response to cyberattacks.

The government aims to implement the measures, based on the economic security promotion law enacted in May last year, around the spring of 2024, aft...