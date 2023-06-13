Tokyo stocks open up on Wall St. gains, hopes Fed will skip rate rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking overnight rises on Wall Street fueled by growing optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will skip an interest rate hike at its policy meeting this week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 339.46 points, or 1.05 percent, from Monday to 32,773.46. The broader Topix index was up 16.01 points, or 0.72 percent, at 2,254.78.

Gainers included transportation equipment, wholesale trade and land transportation issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 139.46-47 yen compared with 139.56-66 yen in New York and 139.50-51...