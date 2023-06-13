Tokyo stocks hit 33-yr highs in morning on U.S. rate hike skip hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks advanced to new 33-year intraday highs Tuesday morning, lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street amid growing optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will skip an interest rate hike at its policy meeting this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 512.49 points, or 1.58 percent, from Monday to 32,946.49. The broader Topix index was up 24.84 points, or 1.11 percent, at 2,263.61.

Gainers were led by transportation equipment, wholesale trade and rubber product issues.