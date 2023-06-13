Japan aims to raise female exec ratio to 30% in listed firms by 2030

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese government council approved on Tuesday a women’s empowerment policy featuring the goal of raising the ratio of female board members to more than 30 percent by 2030 at companies listed on the top-tier Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The policy also lays out that the companies to appoint at least one female board member by 2025 as a starter. The move comes as companies in the country lag behind the United States and European countries in promoting women to managerial positions.

The policy will be included in the annual basic policies for economic and fiscal reform, scheduled...