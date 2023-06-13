URGENT: Nikkei extends gains in early afternoon, up over 2%

Tokyo stocks continued to rise in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei briefly soaring over 2 percent, as positive momentum was inherited from Wall Street on growing optimism about a pause in U.S. interest rate hikes.

At 12:49 p.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 664.53 points, or 2.05 percent, from Monday to 33,098.53.

The benchmark index crossed the 33,000 mark for the first time since July 1990.

Kyodo News

