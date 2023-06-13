Toyota to launch EV powered by solid-state battery as early as 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to launch an electric vehicle powered by an all-solid-state battery as early as 2027, the company has said, as it seeks to boost its fledging EV business with the next-generation technology that significantly increases driving range on a single charge.

Unlike the lithium-ion batteries currently used to power EVs, all-solid-state batteries employ solid electrolytes, providing increased energy density.

The new battery, which can endure temperatures of over 100 C and is more resistant to deterioration, will more than double the driving range of the bZ4X EV, with charging ...