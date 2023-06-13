Baseball: Ohtani leads Angels to win over Rangers with 19th, 20th HRs

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani spurred the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-6, 12-inning comeback win over the Texas Rangers on Monday with a pair of long bombs that gave him the lead in the American League home run race.

The Japanese superstar tied it 5-5 with a solo blast in the top of the seventh inning, then broke the deadlock for a 7-5 lead with a two-run shot in the 12th at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The big flies took his home run tally to 20, leapfrogging last year’s home run king, the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge (19).

Ohtani’s seventh-inning shot soared 459 feet (140 meters) to the second deck behind c...