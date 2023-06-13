S. Korea to hold briefings to ease anxiety over Fukushima water

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea’s fisheries ministry has said it will hold briefings for the public to explain seafood safety, amid Japan’s plan to release into the sea treated radioactive water from the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The Oceans and Fisheries Ministry said Monday the briefings will be held across the country from Tuesday to late June to provide scientific information on the treated water at the Fukushima Daiichi plant that Japan is planning to discharge starting in the summer.

Song Sang Keun, vice fisheries minister, said, “(The ministry) plans to meet face-to-face with the public, e...