Tokyo stocks end at new 33-yr highs on U.S. rate hike skip hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed at new 33-year highs Tuesday, lifted sharply by growing optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will skip an interest rate hike at its policy meeting this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 584.65 points, or 1.80 percent, from Monday to 33,018.65, its highest close since July 19, 1990, when Japan was experiencing an asset price bubble.

The broader Topix index finished up 26.02 points, or 1.16 percent, at 2,264.79, its highest close since July 26, 1990.

Gainers were led by transportation equipment, wholesale trade and electric appliance issues.