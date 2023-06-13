Baseball: Hawks bring back Cuban slugger Despaigne

Newsfrom Japan

The SoftBank Hawks have reacquired Cuban outfielder Alfredo Despaigne, who hit 184 home runs over nine seasons in Japan through 2022, the Pacific League club said Tuesday.

Despaigne, who will turn 37 this Saturday, contributed to Cuba’s semifinal finish at the World Baseball Classic in March and has been playing in his home country this year.

The addition of the experienced clutch hitter comes amid continued struggles in Japanese baseball for the Fukuoka-based club’s new imports Willians Astudillo and Courtney Hawkins.

In 2017, Despaigne led the Pacific League with 35 home runs and 103 RBIs in...