Nikkei hits 33-yr high in morning on easing U.S. inflation data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday, with the Nikkei hitting a new 33-year high after U.S. data showed slowing inflation in the country, reinforcing the view that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady at its meeting this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 288.78 points, or 0.87 percent, from Tuesday to 33,307.43. The broader Topix index was up 19.70 points, or 0.87 percent, at 2,284.49.

Gainers were led by transportation equipment, iron and steel, and nonferrous metal shares.