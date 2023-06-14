Football: Albert Puig resigns as FC Tokyo manager

Newsfrom Japan

FC Tokyo on Wednesday announced the resignation of manager Albert Puig after their struggle in the bottom half of the J-League first-division table.

Assistant coach Takayoshi Amma will serve as interim manager until the 55-year-old Spaniard’s successor is appointed. FC Tokyo have lost their last three matches, leaving them in 12th place with five wins, four draws and eight losses this season.

Puig guided FC Tokyo to a sixth-place finish in the 18-team table in 2022, his first year in charge.

The former Barcelona academy chief coached then second-division Albirex Niigata for two seasons through...