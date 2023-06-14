Baseball: Ohtani has 2 hits, reaches base 5 times as Angels win

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani had two hits and reached base in all five plate appearances as the Los Angeles Angels rallied to beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 on Tuesday, their third straight victory.

The two-way star extended his season-high hitting streak to 10 games with a double down the right-field line in the first inning before adding a single in the sixth at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Ohtani also drew three walks, one of them intentional, recorded his 10th stolen base of the season and scored twice.

Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run home run for a 4-3 lead in the sixth.

Zach Neto had a two-run shot o...