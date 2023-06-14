Tokyo stocks end at new 33-yr highs on easing U.S. inflation data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose for the fourth straight day to new 33-year highs Wednesday, after U.S. data showing slowing inflation reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will skip an interest rate hike at its meeting this week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 483.77 points, or 1.47 percent, from Tuesday at 33,502.42, its highest close since March 9, 1990, when Japan was experiencing an asset price bubble. The broader Topix index finished 29.74 points, or 1.31 percent, higher at 2,294.53, its highest close since July 25, 1990. Gainers were led by transportation equipment, iron and steel,...