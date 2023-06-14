Baseball: BayStars call Bauer’s 4th sexual assault claim “old news”

Newsfrom Japan

The Central League’s DeNA BayStars described a fourth sexual assault allegation against pitcher Trevor Bauer, reported Tuesday by USA Today, as old news.

The allegation became public when an Arizona woman who sued Bauer in 2020 recently amended her complaint against the 32-year-old former Cy Young Award winner, who signed with DeNA this spring.

“Although this is being reported as if it were a new complaint, it is like the content that was shared before his signing and appears just to be news of something that happened in the past.”

According to the report, Bauer’s legal team has sued the woman...