Japan takes center stage at Taipei food show

Japanese food products took center stage at the opening of Taiwan’s annual food show Wednesday, attracting large crowds of Taiwanese gastronomes to its pavilions that included a Kyushu booth, which joined the event for the first time.

The Kyushu pavilion, set up at the four-day Taipei International Food Show, showcases around 50 products from 16 companies in the southwestern Japan region, according to the Bank of Fukuoka, which organized the booth. All the firms are clients of the regional bank.

The food items displayed include rice, chocolate, beverages, jam, beef, marine products, condiments...