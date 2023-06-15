URGENT: Dollar climbs to 7-month high above 141 yen

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar briefly rose above the 141 yen line Thursday in Tokyo, hitting its highest level since late November, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled further interest rate increases following its pause in June.

At 11:30 a.m., the dollar fetched 140.94-95 yen compared with 140.05-15 yen in New York and 139.98-140.00 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.